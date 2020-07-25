Fetch.ai Reaches One Day Volume of $7.55 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, Dcoin, BitMax and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044090 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.14 or 0.05226760 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00026739 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016432 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,096,677 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Dcoin, Binance, Hotbit, Bittrex, Bitrabbit, BitAsset, KuCoin, MXC, WazirX, IDEX, Coinsuper, Coinall, BiKi, Korbit, Bitbns and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

