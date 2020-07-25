Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Shares Down 2.2%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) was down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $406.00 and last traded at $406.94, approximately 68,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 73,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.65.

