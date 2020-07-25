Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lowered by Adelphi Capital LLP

Adelphi Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212,214 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 48.1% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adelphi Capital LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $219,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after buying an additional 114,225 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.70. 2,418,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,203. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

