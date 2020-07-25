First Acceptance’s (HRTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Acceptance (NASDAQ:HRTH) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HRTH stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

First Acceptance Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.