First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.99. 1,640,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,333. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,255,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 856.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 283,330 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.