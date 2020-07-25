First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 95,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.