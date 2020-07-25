First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 3.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.82. The stock had a trading volume of 433,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

