First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.59, approximately 26,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 97,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

