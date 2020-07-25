First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKO) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKO) were down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36, approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

