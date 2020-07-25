FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $130.00 Price Target at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC raised FirstService from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.14.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ FSV traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $115.91. The stock had a trading volume of 125,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in FirstService by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,459,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,136,000 after acquiring an additional 485,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,308,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,149,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 876,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.