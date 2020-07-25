FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.21.

FLT stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.08. The stock had a trading volume of 419,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.82.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after acquiring an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,583,000 after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,079,000 after acquiring an additional 615,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

