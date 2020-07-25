FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Position Raised by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,988 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for about 9.9% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $94,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 3,410.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FMC by 39.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.34. 410,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,685. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

