Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 60,074,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,371,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

