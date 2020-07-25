Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $19.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.12. 26,054,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,748,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 708,983 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,138,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,658,000 after buying an additional 2,505,972 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

