Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $19.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.
FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.
NYSE FCX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $13.12. 26,054,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,748,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 708,983 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,138,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,658,000 after buying an additional 2,505,972 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
