FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FSBW stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $159.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

