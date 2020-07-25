Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,186 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for approximately 4.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Genpact worth $28,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 267.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 74.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:G traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 944,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.