Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) is Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s 6th Largest Position

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 5.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $38,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 186,687 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,803. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.