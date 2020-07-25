Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Trading Down 1%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.53, 74,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 33,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28.

