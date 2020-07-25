Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-7.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

