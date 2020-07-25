Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) PT Raised to $10.75 at Morgan Stanley

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GLUU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.23.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,167. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 152.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $5,621,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.