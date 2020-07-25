Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,586 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after buying an additional 58,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter.

GEM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,742. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

