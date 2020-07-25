Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.41. 117,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

