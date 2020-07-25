Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after buying an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.47. 3,180,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,885. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.73.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.