Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $32.12. 63,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $838.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

