Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter.

GRC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,742. The company has a market cap of $838.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.70. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

