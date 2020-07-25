Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 82,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 265,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,083,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 217,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,195. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

