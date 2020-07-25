Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $23.25 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 373,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,254,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

