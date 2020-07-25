Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 88,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 359,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 37.7% in the second quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 47,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,361,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 32,135,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,207,946. The stock has a market cap of $209.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

