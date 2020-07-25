Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,585,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 331,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,577. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.