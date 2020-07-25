Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

GHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GHL stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 198,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,508. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $197.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

