Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 40.34% and a return on equity of 35.70%.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.63. 129,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,590. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.45.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

