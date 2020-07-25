Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 40.34% and a return on equity of 35.70%.

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $33.63. 129,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

OMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.