Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 129,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on OMAB shares. BidaskClub raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.