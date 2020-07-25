Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.26 million.

Shares of ASR opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.43. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $82.08 and a 52 week high of $210.38.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

