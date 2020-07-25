Hahn Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for 4.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $28,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 87,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 512,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.16. 2,167,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,999. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

