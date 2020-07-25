Hahn Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,464,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,845,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IDEX by 24.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,944,000 after buying an additional 372,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,822,000 after buying an additional 271,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IDEX by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,788,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,117,000 after buying an additional 261,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

IEX stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $167.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,363. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

