Hahn Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 443,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 82,762 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

