Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $11.92 Million Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,441 shares during the period. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son comprises about 1.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $26.79. 267,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,782. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

