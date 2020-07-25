Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $27.55 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,969 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for about 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 198,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,197 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 347,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 106,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 2,600 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,750.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,249. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.