Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $5 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CIT Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CIT Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,118 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. 1,615,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

