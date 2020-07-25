Hahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises 2.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,507,000 after buying an additional 678,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,052,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after buying an additional 162,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,594,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 110,611 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:CRI traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

