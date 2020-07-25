Hahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. PVH comprises approximately 1.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PVH worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PVH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in PVH by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in PVH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

PVH stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,424. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

