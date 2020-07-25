Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,234 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up approximately 3.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $21,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,587,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $35.61. 647,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,011. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

