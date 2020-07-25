Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 5.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $33,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,491,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $96.85. 887,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,590. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

