Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 11,792 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up approximately 4.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $29,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,736,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.27. The stock had a trading volume of 441,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

