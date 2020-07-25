Hahn Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,942 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 855,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,223. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

