Hahn Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 5.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.89. 603,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,675. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

