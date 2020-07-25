Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $89.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 883.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 485.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. 1,650,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

