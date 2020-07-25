Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HVT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

NYSE:HVT opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $263.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.45. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $179.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

