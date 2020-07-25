HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.